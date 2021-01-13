It seems bewildering that a Kaizer Chiefs goalkeeper could be asked such a question‚ let alone have to provide an assurance that “this team cannot be relegated”, as Daniel Akpeyi said this week.

Chiefs’ floundering season plunged into worse circumstances as they slipped to 14th place after nine games in the DStv Premiership, losing 2-0 against Maritzburg United at FNB Stadium on Sunday.

Coach Gavin Hunt will search for more solutions from a squad that’s part too old‚ part too young‚ and cannot make signings because of a Fifa transfer ban‚ when Amakhosi meet AmaZulu at Kings Park on Wednesday.

Akpeyi assured the team’s supporters the Soweto giants are too big a club to be relegated.

“I think so far we have not been coming right with our decisions in games‚” the Nigeria international goalkeeper said.

“But I don’t want to go into tactical matters now. What I want to say is that mentally right now we should be strong going into our next game.