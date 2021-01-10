Garden Route hospitals to receive lifesaving machines

The Gift of the Givers will embark on their latest lifesaving mission this week when they deliver 250 CPAP machines to public and private hospitals as well as EMS ambulance services in the Garden Route.

Gift of the Givers founder Imtiaz Sooliman said the continuous positive airway pressure therapy (CPAP) machine — designed by the SA National Ventilator Group in association with the SA Radio Observatory — is mechanical, does not use electricity, is not electronic and delivers oxygen at between 10 and 30 litres per minute.

He said they had opted to commence with the two-day outreach programme after Garden Route hospitals had inundated them with calls, urgently requiring the equipment.

“They’ve heard the good news about its lifesaving capability and how the number of deaths have significantly reduced where patients that had the opportunity to use it,” Sooliman said.

“Many hospitals have switched to this machine as the first line and most significant intervention.

“The importance of delivering these machines timeously cannot be underestimated. We have witnessed thousands of desperate patients requesting oxygen concentrators or pouring into hospitals, in many cases travelling for several hours from hospital to hospital in search of oxygen.”

He said in addition, all public hospitals would receive PPEs, non-contact thermometers, pulse oximeters and scrubs. Several SAPS stations will also receive PPEs as part of the initiative.

“This CPAP machine has finally brought hope as they witness patients recovering instead of closing their eyes permanently.

“But to succeed as a nation, we all have to work with common purpose.”

He said the Gift of the Givers had about 12,000 CPAP machines which would be distributed to various health facilities across the country.

The machine was commissioned by Minister Ebrahim Patel from the department of trade & industry, manufactured by CSIR, approved by SAHPRA, funded by the Solidarity Fund and rolled out by Gift of the Givers nationwide. So far, 1,800 units had already been delivered to six provinces.

HeraldLIVE