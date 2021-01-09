Overnight rain welcomed by St Francis firefighters

Fires in the St Francis Bay area are now under control, thanks to overnight rain.

Motorists, however, are still advised to avoid using the Oyster Bay road until told otherwise.

All emergency services will remain on duty until the area is confirmed safe.

A fire broke out on January 7 on Eskom land, west of the St Francis Links.

Firefighting efforts, combined with the rain, yielded good results on Friday night, however, fears remain that the wind conditions on Saturday afternoon could hamper further efforts to extinguish the fires.

Kouga municipality's fire chief, Dewald Barnard, said efforts would be concentrated on the areas still burning between dunes and short farmland grass towards Oyster Bay and Umzamawethu to the west as well as homes and livestock to the east.

He also thanked everyone for their assistance and contributions in fighting the fire, particularly local farmers.

No electrical damage to power lines was reported, and there has been no loss of human lives or homes.

“There will be about 60 boots on the ground today, including the Working on Fire and Eskom teams,” Barnard said.

“Food and beverages will once again be supplied to the crews.

“At present, there is no call for donations of sustenance from the public.

“Members of the public are respectfully asked to remain calm and await official information, which will be released if circumstances change.”

HeraldLIVE