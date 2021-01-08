Queue nightmare for documents relating to loved ones’ deaths
Left with no option but to flout curfew regulations — with some even sleeping under a bridge to bag an early spot in the front of the queue — hundreds of Nelson Mandela Bay residents, most mourning the loss of a loved one, have stood for hours outside the office of the master of the high court only to be turned away again and again.
Returning time after time, Noxolo Oyo, 23, of Motherwell, spent the better part of Thursday stationed outside the Govan Mbeki Avenue building after arriving at 2am...
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.