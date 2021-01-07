Bright nuggets of kindness keep memories alive

When Carol York died of Covid-19 on Christmas Eve, her daughter-in-law reached out to a group of amateur artists to help her fulfil the Jewish tradition of placing pebbles on the tombstone.

Their generous response showed a grieving Victoria York that #PERocks.

With York’s husband, Stuart, in hospital, also battling Covid-19, she had to step in and assist her in-laws with the burial arrangements.

Sadly, her father-in-law, Luke, later also died of Covid.

But by painting daisies, butterflies, ladybugs and more on the pebbles, people who take part in the “sport” of painting and hiding rocks, ensured that York was able to give Carol the send-off she deserved.

The Kabega Park mother said Carol had been a colourful, outgoing person who loved her grandchildren and nature, and that she wanted this reflected in the painted pebbles.

She then asked on the Facebook page #PERocks if anyone would be willing to paint pebbles for this purpose and within minutes offers to do so began flooding in.

York said just days after asking for assistance, she received dozens of beautifully painted and varnished pebbles in her postbox.

Some were placed on the tombstone, while others have been kept back for Carol and Luke’s joint memorial service, which will be held later because of the lockdown restrictions.

The stones, according to the Jewish custom, symbolise the permanence of memory.

“This was the most amazing tribute I could ask for,” York said.

