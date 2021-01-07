Port Elizabeth folk on hunt — for rocks
Painting, hiding and finding the works of heart is all the rage
The “sport” of rock hunting has allowed Port Elizabeth residents to explore parks they would never have visited otherwise, because in every nook and cranny of the rusted swings, crooked tree branches and overgrown grass lies a hidden treasure — a work of heart by budding artists and children alike.
The painting, hiding and finding of rocks has become so popular that some businesses are even using the pastime to advertise their products...
