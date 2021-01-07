Bleak school year ahead with slashed budget

‘Yes financial problems might have been caused by the outbreak of Covid-19, but the absence of strong leadership in the management of finances and corrupt tendencies have contributed’

PREMIUM

Many Eastern Cape schools will operate on blind faith when their doors open at the end of January due to the dramatic budget cuts made to the education sector.



Some schools, especially those in the lower quintiles, already had to dip into their reserves to cover maintenance and sanitation costs just to get by in 2020, but now those funds are depleted. ..

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.