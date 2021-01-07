News

Bleak school year ahead with slashed budget

‘Yes financial problems might have been caused by the outbreak of Covid-19, but the absence of strong leadership in the management of finances and corrupt tendencies have contributed’

PREMIUM
By Gugu Phandle - 07 January 2021

Many Eastern Cape schools will operate on blind faith when their doors open at the end of January due to the dramatic budget cuts made to the education sector.

Some schools, especially those in the lower quintiles, already had to dip into their reserves to cover maintenance and sanitation costs just to get by in 2020, but now those funds are depleted.  ..

This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest Videos

‘We don’t want to see you on the streets’: Police clamp down under level 3
Eskom board members 'help' Guptas acquire mine, R1.86bn pre-payment made

Most Read

X