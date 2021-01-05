News

All systems go for matric marking

Health and safety a priority as teachers gather to assess matric class of 2020

PREMIUM
By Riaan Marais and Raahil Sain - 05 January 2021

Matric marking centres opened their doors on Monday as marking of the 2020 final exam papers is set to start by Thursday  nationwide.

And while some grade 12 teachers are ready and raring to put pen to paper, some are filled with anxiety as they will be entering unfamiliar territory amid the second wave of Covid-19...

This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest Videos

‘We don’t want to see you on the streets’: Police clamp down under level 3
Eskom board members 'help' Guptas acquire mine, R1.86bn pre-payment made

Most Read

X