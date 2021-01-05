All systems go for matric marking

Health and safety a priority as teachers gather to assess matric class of 2020

PREMIUM

Matric marking centres opened their doors on Monday as marking of the 2020 final exam papers is set to start by Thursday nationwide.



And while some grade 12 teachers are ready and raring to put pen to paper, some are filled with anxiety as they will be entering unfamiliar territory amid the second wave of Covid-19...

