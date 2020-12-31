Private hospital erects emergency patient area in parking lot

A private hospital has set up a 10-bed holding area in the undercover parking lot to cope with an increasing number of people seeking medical care in Pretoria.

Life Eugene Marais Hospital has bolstered capacity in a bid to limit any delays in treating patients arriving at its emergency unit.

Life health care regional manager Johan Holder explained that the holding area was set up to provide patients with the care they required until they could be accommodated inside the hospital or transferred to a suitable facility.

Holder said like the majority of health care facilities in Tshwane, Life Eugene Marais Hospital adopted the measure to respond to increased pressure to treat patients.

“Human resources and equipment are under pressure and there are limitations on the number of patients that can be accommodated within our hospital,” he said. To further increase capacity, Holder said elective surgery had been halted and additional units had been opened to care for Covid-19 patients.

Holder said Covid-19 patients had been increasing since the beginning of December. “With the second surge, we are seeing a significant increase in Covid-19 admissions; however, we continue to care for patients who require medical treatment outside of Covid-19 related care.”