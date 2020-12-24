Leshabane’s blog blooms into magazine aimed at empowering black women
What started off as a blog has blossomed into a women empowerment magazine for KwaMagxaki entrepreneur and TV personality Olwethu Leshabane.
Her Art of Superwoman digital and print magazine is in line with the businesswoman’s quest for the progression of women in all their endeavours. ..
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.