Leshabane’s blog blooms into magazine aimed at empowering black women

What started off as a blog has blossomed into a women empowerment magazine for KwaMagxaki entrepreneur and TV personality Olwethu Leshabane.



Her Art of Superwoman digital and print magazine is in line with the businesswoman’s quest for the progression of women in all their endeavours. ..

