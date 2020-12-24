Highest ever single-day increase in Covid-19 cases, with more than 14,000 recorded in SA in 24 hours

Health minister Dr Zweli Mkhize has pressed the panic button, as SA recorded more than 14,000 new Covid-19 cases in the past 24 hours.

This is the highest single-day increase in cases. The previous highest total was 13,944 recorded on July 24.

And, said Mkhize, the spread of the virus in the second wave was “much faster” than the first wave. Currently, there are 117,229 confirmed active cases across SA.

“Today we report, with concern, that 14,046 Covid-19 cases have been identified since the last report at a positivity rate of 26%. The cumulative total of Covid-19 cases today is 954,258,” he said.

Mkhize also reported that 411 Covid-19 related deaths were recorded in the past 24 hours, the second-highest daily death toll and only the third time the tally had passed the 400 mark.

Mkhize said the virus was spreading “exponentially”.

“Indeed, the rate of spread is much faster than the first wave and we will surpass the peak of the first wave in the coming days.

“We must warn South Africans that we will need to review the current restrictions and consider further measures to ensure that we curb this alarming rate of spread,” he said.