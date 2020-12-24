Booysen Park soup kitchen brings some Christmas cheer to 370 children

Concerned about the effect hunger was having in their Booysen Park community during lockdown, five couples opted to start a soup kitchen, but this week beneficiaries also received a little Christmas cheer.

On Wednesday, 370 children from Booysen Park received toys from Santa and a meal, which brought smiles to all those who gathered at the soup kitchen in 7de Laan.

Samantha Jaftha, 40, who has lived in Booysen Park for 20 years, said she had started the soup kitchen at the start of the lockdown with her husband, her four friends and their husbands.

This was after they saw people falling ill, before and during the lockdown period, because of a poor or insufficient diet, she said.

“We worked hard to get sponsors and funding.

“We started as a group of friends and concerned citizens of the community who wanted to make a difference in the lives of all our people in our community.

“We were feeding people throughout the lockdown [weekly], by God’s grace.

“Through the funding we got from our sponsors, we were able to celebrate Christmas today with the community.

“We also provided meals for the children and adults today,” Jaftha said.

She thanked all their sponsors, including Shoprite, Boxer, and Fruit and Veg Uitenhage.

“We hope that people, businesses in Port Elizabeth and SA can help us grow in helping people.

“The councillor is helping us to register our foundation.

“The name will be 7de Laan Child, Youth and Community Foundation,” Jaftha said.

Tuesday marked a month since one of their members, Lynda de Kock, died due to Covid-19.

Her husband, Willie de Kock, said this was a difficult time for him, but in Lynda’s memory he would support the foundation until he died.

The Rev Andrea Potgieter, of the St Luke Anglican Church in Palm Ridge, said it had partnered with the foundation because there was a huge demand for food in 7de Laan.

Nobangu Matinjwa who has lived in 7de Laan for 10 years, said their children had never being given a Christmas party and thanked the foundation for all its efforts throughout the year.

