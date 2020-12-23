News

Field hospitals in BCM 'are not yet necessary'

By Elsabe Pienaar - 23 December 2020

Eastern Cape hospitals are once again under severe pressure to treat Covid-19 patients, and in some instances the waiting period for Covid-19 patients to be admitted to  facilities can be up to 24 hours.

The second wave of the virus has brought hospital capacity sharply into focus, prompting many people to ask what became of the planned field hospitals...

X