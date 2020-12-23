New appetite for cannabis economy in stark contrast to SA's earlier stance

Central Drug Agency’s 2004 report warned of dangers associated with personal and commercial use

SA is moving ahead with plans to grow the cannabis economy, with the Cannabis for Private Purposes Bill, set to be discussed in parliament next year, considered the “first step” in the process.



Cannabis activists have pointed out flaws in aspects of the bill, such as limits on quantities for production and use by individuals, yet both the national and Eastern Cape government have made no bones about wanting to harness the commercial potential of the plant. ..

