Durban police officer lost his life in 'war against evil', says Bheki Cele

Police minister Bheki Cele told mourners in KwaNdengezi that he wished Capt Thulani Molefe, who died in a hail of bullets, could have been spared to spend Christmas with his family.

Cele was speaking at a memorial service in the township outside Durban on Tuesday, and expressed regret about police officers who were recently shot in the province.

A fellow member in blue, an off-duty police officer stationed with the Empangeni Tactical Response Team (TRT) who recently sustained multiple gunshot wounds, is fighting for his life.

Cele said the ministry is “devastated” by the alarming rise in attacks and killing of police officers, especially in KwaZulu-Natal.

“The officer who is part of the TRT was attacked for no reason. The suspects were apprehended by law enforcement officials in Melmoth. I would have liked to have seen the same outcome with Molefe.