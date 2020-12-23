Region poorer for loss of ANC’s Kwenaite, Mcebisi Jonas says

The Garden Town and the Nelson Mandela Bay metro are worse off after losing the services of the late ANC councillor Mike Kwenaite.



This is according to former deputy finance minister Mcebisi Jonas, who returned home and delivered a message at the stalwart’s funeral in the Uitenhage Town Hall on Tuesday morning...

