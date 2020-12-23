Politics

Region poorer for loss of ANC’s Kwenaite, Mcebisi Jonas says

Zipo-zenkosi Ncokazi Politics reporter 23 December 2020

The Garden Town and the Nelson Mandela Bay metro are worse off after losing the services of the late ANC councillor Mike Kwenaite.

This is according to former deputy finance minister Mcebisi Jonas, who returned home and delivered a message at the stalwart’s funeral in the Uitenhage Town Hall on Tuesday morning...

