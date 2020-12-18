There’s no stopping Bay’s Danny Williams, 51, who has just added a teaching diploma to long list of credentials

A man of many hats

PREMIUM

He has a law degree, is a DJ, was a marketing executive and now Danny Williams, also known as DJ Superman at corporate events and at nightclubs, has added another qualification to his name.



The Advanced Diploma in Technical and Vocational Teaching (TVET) was conferred upon him at Nelson Mandela University’s virtual graduation ceremony yesterday...

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.