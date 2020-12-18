There’s no stopping Bay’s Danny Williams, 51, who has just added a teaching diploma to long list of credentials
A man of many hats
He has a law degree, is a DJ, was a marketing executive and now Danny Williams, also known as DJ Superman at corporate events and at nightclubs, has added another qualification to his name.
The Advanced Diploma in Technical and Vocational Teaching (TVET) was conferred upon him at Nelson Mandela University’s virtual graduation ceremony yesterday...
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.