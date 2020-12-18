Criminal complaints made after chaos at mayoral election meeting

A week after Nelson Mandela Bay residents watched as council speaker Buyelwa Mafaya was dragged from her seat during a crucial council meeting she laid a criminal complaint.



Bay acting city manager Mandla George was the first to turn to the police, followed by DA councillor Morne Steyn, who submitted an affidavit urging the police to probe the December 4 incident...

