Parolee fatally stabs Eastern Cape child

Girl, 12, with her friends, ignored his request for money

PREMIUM

A man understood to have been released on parole only six months ago is accused of stabbing a young girl to death in full view of her friends.



A friend of Okuhle Nogaga, 12, of Zagwityi village 15km from Butterworth, described the horror of seeing her friend being viciously stabbed again and again after she ignored the suspect's plea for money...

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.