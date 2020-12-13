Zip Zap circus cancels shows as Western Cape infections soar

Weeks after resuming its shows which were halted by the lockdown, the Zip Zap Circus School is halting its season as Covid-19 infections surge in the Western Cape.

The circus was to hold its final performance at the Artscape Theatre on Sunday night while the remaining eight performances would be cancelled, said founder Brent van Rensburg.

“We have to do the right thing,” said Van Rensburg. “It's so disappointing because the shows were going so well.”

“People were loving the show and the kids were having a great time performing.”

The shows marked the circus' comeback season after being unable to perform for eight months.

The circus, which has been fully booked for the season, would refund some 1,000 tickets that it had already sold.