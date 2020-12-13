Covid-19 surge: Ramaphosa to address SA on Monday
President Cyril Ramaphosa will address the nation on Monday about the government's response to the second wave of Covid-19 infections in SA.
“The address follows meetings on Sunday of the national coronavirus command council (NCCC), the president’s co-ordinating council (PCC), and a special sitting of cabinet,” the presidency said in a statement on Sunday.
The exact time of Ramaphosa's address will be announced on Monday.
SA recorded 154 more Covid-19 related deaths and 7,882 new infections on Saturday.
Health experts have pleaded with authorities to ramp up the enforcement of Covid-19 protocols as a second wave “that seems determined to dwarf the first wave” sweeps across SA, the Sunday Times reported.
The warning comes as coastal provinces prepare for December 16, a public holiday that usually attracts an influx of tourists to the country's beaches.
TimesLIVE
