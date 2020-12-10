SA likely to see highest Covid rise after holidays: Call to avoid big gatherings, rather than hard lockdown

Richards said he did not believe that strict lockdowns have worked.

“I think the restrictions ought to be on potential superspreader events. I have never liked the idea of people attending religious services. I think that is a major problem. I think parties, and certainly those Rage-type parties and any other party is a problem because young kids in particular don’t care about the potential of spreading the disease.”

Funerals were also a major problem, he said.

“It’s a problem because there will be spread when people are comforting each other.”

Richards said he was against the idea of closing beaches while churches were allowed to operate.

“If you close the beaches and you continue with church or religious services, it seems a bit silly to me. We need to clamp down on superspreader events.”

He said it would be a bad idea to have a strict lockdown again.

“We know that locking down the economy had a huge impact in SA on diseases other than Covid-19 and patients' ability to access treatment from clinics and hospitals.”

Outdoor gatherings preferable - with a mask

Shabir Madhi, professor of vaccinology at Wits University, said on Thursday that the resurgence was likely to be much more widespread by February.