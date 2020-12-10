Rugby

Prop Du Toit says intense, 80-minute performance vital for victory

Sharks must swim faster against Bulls

George Byron Deputy sports editor & rugby writer 10 December 2020

If the Sharks fail to deliver their A game against the Bulls they will be staring down the barrel of a third consecutive defeat to the blue machine in Durban on Saturday.

The result of this blockbuster Carling Currie Cup showdown at Kings Park will have huge ramifications in determining how the cards fall in a race for a playoff berth (kickoff 7pm)...

