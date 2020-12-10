Cop and husband get R15,000 bail each in Bushiri-linked corruption case

A senior police officer and her husband will appear in court again in February related to a R500,000 corruption and defeating the ends of justice case linked to self-proclaimed prophet Shepherd Bushiri.

The case was on Thursday postponed to February 25 2021.

Brig Rosy Resandt and her husband Clifford Resandt appeared at the Pretoria magistrate's court, where magistrate Aubrey Mphahlele granted them bail of R15,000 each.

Rosy is based in the SAPS detective service's head office, under organised crime.

Before the court appearance, a SAPS statement said the couple had handed themselves over to Hawks investigators probing “criminal activities relating to prophet Shepherd Bushiri”.