Two recent losses leave team in need of maximum points

Uneasy WP need fast start against Pumas

PREMIUM

Uneasy after two consecutive defeats, Western Province are determined to make a fast start when they face an unpredictable Pumas outfit at Newlands on Friday (kickoff 7pm).



Defeats to the Bulls and Lions in their past two games have left WP needing maximum points to achieve their goal of nailing down a home Carling Cup semifinal...

