Caring community worker collects toys for needy

Having grown up under difficult circumstances herself, Zodwa Plaatjie is going out of her way to spread cheer in her community by collecting toys and clothes for the needy.



Plaatjie, 44, who grew up as an orphan, said she could relate to some of the most destitute in the Motherwell community of NU12, where she resides and works as a teacher and owner of Lukhanyiso playschool...

