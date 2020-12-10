Vandalism leaves large parts of Uitenhage without power
Parts of Uitenhage’s western suburbs were left without electricity when a substation was vandalised on Wednesday.
The vandalised main substation in Herron Street supplies thousands of residents in Rosedale, Gerald Smith, Kamesh, KwaLanga, and Thomas Gamble with electricity...
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.