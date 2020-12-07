Ironman SA ready to hit the road again

Ironman participants can hit the ground running from next year, the group announced on Monday evening.

Ironman South Africa said on its Facebook page that the numerous events would go ahead in Nelson Mandela Bay, Buffalo City and Durban during the course of 2021.

This comes as sporting events across the world were cancelled this year under the toll of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Ironman SA announced on social media that its team had been working hard to ensure that athletes could return to the racetrack in 2021 in a safe and enjoyable manner.

The first event, scheduled to take place in East London on January 24, would go ahead as planned.

The number of athletes allowed to take place had, however, been limited, and race operational plans had been developed to ensure compliance with the government restrictions on event numbers.

Other races due to take place include:

The 2021 Ironman African Championship in Nelson Mandela Bay from March 13, rescheduled for November 21;

The Isuzu Corporate Triathlon Challenge, powered by Algoa FM, rescheduled for November 20 in Port Elizabeth; and

Ironman 70.3 Durban, and the 5150 Triathlon Challenge, would go ahead from June.

