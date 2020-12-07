ANC Women’s League condemns removal of Mafaya from council chambers

The ANC Women’s League in Nelson Mandela Bay has slammed what it called “a culture of disrespecting women councillors” after council speaker Buyelwa Mafaya was manhandled out of the council chambers on Friday.

Mafaya was removed by yet to be identified armed men from her seat shortly before the vote for the metro’s new mayor.

Mafaya reconnected to the virtual meeting from Life St George’s Hospital to adjourn the meeting, but opposition parties elected Patriotic Alliance councillor Marlon Daniels as acting speaker, saying rules allowed for the meeting to continue without her as she was incapacitated.

Mafaya promised to lay a complaint with the police. On Monday, acting city manager Mandla George confirmed the complaint had not yet been laid.

“We are still collating information but certainly a criminal case is going to be opened. People getting into council chambers with guns is a criminal offence,” he said.

Daniels was elected after George refused to preside over the election of a mayor, citing security reasons as his family had allegedly been threatened.

“In my situation I will get advise from security agencies because they had advised that we do a security assessment to determine the extent of the threat first,” he said.

Reacting to the chaotic council meeting, in a statement, ANCWL regional coordinator Ntombi Nama condemned the violence.

“We find it deplorable that some councillors cheered her [Mafaya’s] forceful removal. It is evident that the council chambers have degenerated into a war zone,” Nama said.

However, no councillors cheered during the commotion.

Road and transport political head Rosie Daaminds kept shouting that the men should let Mafaya go while ANC councillors Andile Mafaya and Makhi Feni looked calm.

DA councillor Nqaba Bhanga, who was eventually elected new mayor kept shouting that what was happening was thuggery, blaming the ANC.

Nama, who previously said the league members wanted Mafaya to be elected new mayor, said anyone thinking Bhanga was elected mayor was delusional because of the violence that preceded his election .

Co-operative governance MEC Xolile Nqatha has sought a legal opinion on Friday’s events but Bhanga has already said they would challenge any litigation.

Nama said they vowed to physically defend Mafaya at the next council meeting.

“We will be observing the next council meeting and ensure to physically attend in defence and solidarity with the speaker who is constantly victimised physically and emotionally,” Nama said.

It is not clear whether there will be a council meeting on Wednesday as Daniels had announced or whether council has gone into recess as Mafaya said on Friday and again on Monday in a message to all councillors.

