WATCH | 'Table Mountain killer' guilty of double murder, multiple assaults

The man accused of killing two men and stabbing multiple others in Table Mountain National Park during a spate of violent attacks in 2018 was found guilty on 10 counts in the Cape Town high court on Thursday.

Judge Judith Cloete read out her 100-page judgment as victims' family members watched from the public gallery. Bveni's face — half covered by a white mask — showed no sign of emotion as the guilty verdict was read.

Bveni pleaded not guilty and said the dozens of witnesses testifying against him were all lying.

“I have come to the conclusion, that on counts one to 10, the accused's version cannot reasonably, possibly, be true. Indeed it is so improbable that it should be rejected as false beyond reasonable doubt,” read j Cloete.

“The follow order is made: on counts one to 10, the accused is found guilty.”

Bveni was found guilty of stabbing to death pilot Doug Notten on January 28 2018 while he was walking with his wife on the mountain near Fish Hoek.

Bveni was also found to have murdered cyclist Ian McPherson on March 13 2018 while he was riding his new mountain bike on a footpath just a kilometre from where Notten was killed.