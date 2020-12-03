Restaurant association warns against 'disastrous' hotspot liquor restrictions

Business Day reported that the council met to propose that the government also reduce the maximum size of indoor gatherings and implement an earlier curfew.

News24 reported on Wednesday that the council agreed that a 10pm curfew be put in place in Covid-19 hotspots, alcohol sales be restricted from Monday to Thursday, and that bars and taverns close by 9pm.

The command council's recommendations will need to be approved by the cabinet before they can be implemented.

Speaking to Jacaranda, Rasa CEO Wendy Alberts said restaurants would be severely affected by the lockdown as the country moves into the festive season.

She said the association would challenge the restrictions, should they be implemented.

“We are certainly going to challenge any restriction that has been placed on the restaurant industry. We want all restaurants to let us know if any authority has been in touch with them in the last month advising them that there is Covid-19 in their establishment,” she said.

In a statement, Alberts said the association supported Western Cape premier Alan Winde's statement that local interventions should be based on scientific evidence.

“We must first do everything possible, through our individual and collective action to ensure the resurgence is rolled back and to prevent lockdown from ever having to be used again.” Winde had earlier said.