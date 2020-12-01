#KeDecemberBoss — laughter and tears as SA reflects on 2020
From giving thanks to 'leaving city girlfriends behind', here's what Mzansi has planned for December
Eight months into a deadly global pandemic and over 21,000 deaths later in SA, scores have flooded Twitter to express gratitude for the gift of life during what has been a turbulent year for most.
#KeDecemberBoss is the trending hashtag as Mzansi takes a step back to reflect on the year that will conclude in 30 days.
“Thank you Lord for allowing us to get this far ... Many didn't make it! We asking you for protection and guidance this month. Those who are travelling home protect them too” tweeted @Cellular_ZA.
It's impossible to reflect on 2020 without mentioning the Covid-19 pandemic and how it changed life as we knew it.
A few Twitter users added humour to the conversation, sharing how they plan to spend the last month of the year, and those jokes about disappearing on one's parents and/or partner for the whole month resurfaced.
@Oscar_T_Hamese tweeted “We leave city girlfriends and go see wives at home.”
A quick scroll on the timeline will make you feel emotional, grateful and you'll laugh a little too.
Here's a glimpse of the tweets:
We made it to December y'all😭🤧#KeDecemberBoss pic.twitter.com/gcXG8EHLCD— PRETTY 💎LADY ❤ (@Pretty_muchit) November 30, 2020
We leave city girlfriends and go see wives at home..#KeDecemberBoss pic.twitter.com/FPhq3FHXae— iVenda Lase Mlazi (@Oscar_T_Hamese) November 30, 2020
Thank God for keeping u safe from January till now. It was a difficult year #KeDecemberBoss— 🌹laThabethe🌹 (@Soso_Thabethe96) December 1, 2020
Made it thus far 12/12 , its all thanks to the most high 🙏💯 #KeDecemberBoss— G.E.E (Greatest, Ever.Existed )💯 (@gee_1hunnid) December 1, 2020
Relationships are officially on pause till further notice... #KeDecemberBoss pic.twitter.com/DHj9QBQ9OX— Cellular® ❁ (@Cellular_ZA) November 30, 2020
This December won't be special to many of us, because it was a short year. We lost our jobs, our family members and our friends. May we all find strength to move on next year.#KeDecemberBoss pic.twitter.com/Mfj25UFqzt— Monwabisi Mbonda (@MonwabisiMbonda) December 1, 2020
#KeDecemberBoss— ıllıllı Tezzla ıllıllı (@abutii_Tezzla) November 30, 2020
21 535 deaths caused by Covid-19 in RSA and you're still fortunate enough to see this new month. Let's give all the praises to the most high. pic.twitter.com/4fEtq25xtB
Dear person reading this message I wish to see you next year ❤️🕯️🙏#KeDecemberBoss pic.twitter.com/Qu2FxYb2IV— YT:khanyisile Jamani❤️🇿🇦✌️ (@khanyisilejaman) December 1, 2020
#KeDecemberBoss if you have made it this far.... pray ngwaneso pic.twitter.com/vTgALSmxbv— Call Me Naledi🦋 (@_naledirSA) November 30, 2020
The other 11 months are important, but December is Importanter. 💃 #KeDecemberBoss pic.twitter.com/5wm5vzwxAm— Loud_Thinker 🚜🏁 (@DunguMhangwana) November 30, 2020
#KeDecemberBoss let's not forget to thank God to make it so far,cos is Him❤🥺🙌🏾🙏🏽 pic.twitter.com/W7npgJ01zQ— I'm Thapelo💙🇿🇦🌻🖤 (@ThapeloAphane8) November 30, 2020
Dear December , we have lost so many souls through the year , pls be good to us #KeDecemberBoss pic.twitter.com/QOe0rdTfZw— fumani mhlongo (@njomana3) November 30, 2020
#KeDecemberBoss From Today when You pray Stop Asking God Things You Need , Just Thank Him For Gift of Life He Blessed you With Since the Beginning of this Year 😭🙏🏽 We've been Through A lot This Year 💔 So Just Say Thank You God ❤ #KeDezembaBoss pic.twitter.com/eIvlTyTY3h— S P A S H A 🛡⚔️ (@MohlomiSpasha) November 30, 2020
