Woman recounts horror ordeal at hands of serial rape accused

Yet another young woman has detailed the horror she went through when she was repeatedly raped at the hands of an alleged serial rapist.



Testifying in the Port Elizabeth High Court against Tembinkosi Ngcolomba, 33, the 21-year-old woman said she had first made contact with her alleged rapist via the “Umfula Wothando” (River of Love) Facebook page in 2017 where he used the name Phakamani...

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.