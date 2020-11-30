Tribute paid to ‘humble and courageous’ Ncediso Captain

Memorial service held for ANC councillor who died after contracting Covid-19

Honest, loyal, humble, disciplined, courageous and stubborn when it came to the ANC — this was how former Nelson Mandela Bay councillor Ncediso Captain was remembered on Sunday.



The ANC held a memorial service at the Nangoza Jebe Hall in New Brighton, where its alliance partners, as well as Captain’s children Luvuyo and Zizipho, shared tributes...

