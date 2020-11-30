Early campaign against racism in sport in the spotlight
Public invited to interact online with the authors of work and other panel members
“There will be a black Springbok over my dead body,” Dr Danie Craven, then president of the SA Rugby Board, said in 1969.
Now, more than 50 years later the #BlackLivesMatter protests and campaigns for gender equality have highlighted how systemic racism and inequality have long been inextricably intertwined with sport...
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
FREE TO READ | Just register if you’re new, or sign in.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.