Early campaign against racism in sport in the spotlight

Public invited to interact online with the authors of work and other panel members

“There will be a black Springbok over my dead body,” Dr Danie Craven, then president of the SA Rugby Board, said in 1969.



Now, more than 50 years later the #BlackLivesMatter protests and campaigns for gender equality have highlighted how systemic racism and inequality have long been inextricably intertwined with sport...

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.