Covid won’t stop NPO feeding hungry children
Women vow to keep helping community, no matter what
When Sive Sifora, head of marketing at Kuthaza Ikamva Elihle, tested positive for Covid-19, the rest of the team did not waver at the thought of ensuring more than 150 children would get regular meals.
The registered non-profit organisation was started in July when the members realised that other soup kitchens in Walmer Township’s Airport Valley and Wells Estate only operated during the week...
