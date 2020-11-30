It’s in our hands!

Residents urged to heed warnings as Covid-19 cases keep climbing in Bay and officials ponder tougher restrictions

An earlier curfew, restrictions on the number of people at events, and taverns selling liquor for takeaway only, were just some of the proposals given to health minister Zweli Mkhize by Nelson Mandela Bay officials desperate to stem the rapidly rising Covid-19 numbers in the metro.



And while Mkhize and the national command council weigh up what needs to be done in the Bay, several event organisers and establishments have taken matters into their own hands before an official decision...

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.