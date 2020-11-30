High court overturns acquittal
Cleaner gets life sentence for 2012 schoolgirl rape
After an eight-year wait for justice the family of a girl whose rapist was let off the hook for violating her on the premises of a Johannesburg north school is relieved that the perpetrator will spend time behind bars for the crime.
School cleaner Harold Ngwako Ndebele, who was accused of raping a 7-year-old girl at the school in 2012, started serving a life imprisonment sentence on Thursday after the South Gauteng High Court in Johannesburg overturned the acquittal...
