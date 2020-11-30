Thuli’s idea of corruption TRC could still take hold

Former public protector Thuli Madonsela caused a huge stir recently when she suggested some form of Truth & Reconciliation Commission and amnesty for those accused of corruption.



She suggested the offer would “encourage those involved to confess without fear of being prosecuted” and would allow the country to start afresh...

