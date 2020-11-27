News

Popular Port Elizabeth pastor’s rape trial to begin in January

By Zamandulo Malonde - 27 November 2020

The trial of a popular Port Elizabeth pastor accused of raping a 29-year-old man is set to start in January.

The pastor’s bail was extended during a pretrial sitting at the Motherwell magistrate’s court on Friday morning...

