Popular Port Elizabeth pastor’s rape trial to begin in January
The trial of a popular Port Elizabeth pastor accused of raping a 29-year-old man is set to start in January.
The pastor’s bail was extended during a pretrial sitting at the Motherwell magistrate’s court on Friday morning...
