Some Chiefs players not up to scratch, Sibaya says

Some Kaizer Chiefs players are not of the required standard for a club of its magnitude, former Bafana Bafana and Moroka Swallows midfield strongman MacBeth Sibaya says.

Amakhosi are stuttering out of the blocks in the DStv Premiership with five points from as many matches, after one win‚ two draws and two losses, and are wallowing at 11th spot on the log.

Sibaya‚ who also played for Rosenborg BK in Norway and Rubin Kazan in Russia during his eight-year stay in Europe‚ said not being able to sign players of the required standard had also negatively affected the club.

“I am getting a sense that maybe they have been signing players who are maybe below the level of the team‚” he said.

“With regard to personality‚ character‚ skills‚ ability and all those things that involve football‚ you must be on par with the level of Chiefs.

“Over the past few seasons‚ I don’t think they have signed players who meet the level of the club.

“It’s very unfortunate because at this point they are not able to sign any players.

“For any big team all over the world in the league‚ they sign players but as a result of the outcome of their case at Cas [the Court of Arbistration for Sport] they have been banned for two transfer windows.

“But they have a very good coach in Gavin Hunt, who is bold and will stick to what he believes in and be able to work with what he has.

“I wish him good luck because it is very unfortunate for him to take over the team when he can’t do anything when it comes to the signing of players.”

Sibaya urged Chiefs fans to support Hunt.

“They should have an understanding of where the team want to go and how much time the coach needs.

“If it’s one or two years‚ he should be given that opportunity to work on the team because it takes time to get the winning combination.”

Chiefs turn their attention to the preliminary stage of the Caf Champions League this weekend‚ when they are away to Cameroonian champions PWD Bamenda on Sunday.