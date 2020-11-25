'When people protest, it must be peaceful': 5 key findings from SAHRC's Brackenfell investigation

The SA Human Rights Commission (SAHRC) has condemned violence during a EFF protest in Brackenfell, Cape Town, last week, saying all protest action should be peaceful and not infringe on other people's rights.

Hundreds of EFF supporters gathered in Brackenfell to protest against alleged racism after it was reported a group of parents at Brackenfell High School held a private, unofficial matric ball which was only attended by white pupils.

The City of Cape Town gave permission to 500 demonstrators, but this number was exceeded to around 1,000 marchers.

A scuffle broke out between protesters and police and the crowds were dispersed by stun grenades and water canons.

The commission addressed a media briefing on Tuesday to provide an update about the investigation into allegations against the school.