IN QUOTES | Bheki Cele says 94 rapists have been given life sentences in three months

Police minister Bheki Cele says 94 people have been sentenced to life imprisonment between July and September for charges of rape.

More than 8,000 women reported cases of rape during this period. Many of these rapes, said the minister, occurred in public places like parks, beaches and open fields.

The majority of the 8,000 were either raped in their homes or at the homes of their partners.

Cele was speaking during the launch of the 16 Days of Activism for No Violence Against Women and Children campaign on Tuesday.