Is Nelson Mandela Bay water safe to drink?
Concerns raised after samples show supply contaminated by potentially harmful substances
For at least a month, residents across large parts of Nelson Mandela Bay were forced to drink water that was unsafe and could cause chronic illnesses if consumed long-term.
According to a report, 119 out of 287 chemical samples analysed between July and August did not comply with the requirements of the South African National Standard for drinking water...
