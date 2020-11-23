Is Nelson Mandela Bay water safe to drink?

Concerns raised after samples show supply contaminated by potentially harmful substances

PREMIUM

For at least a month, residents across large parts of Nelson Mandela Bay were forced to drink water that was unsafe and could cause chronic illnesses if consumed long-term.



According to a report, 119 out of 287 chemical samples analysed between July and August did not comply with the requirements of the South African National Standard for drinking water...

