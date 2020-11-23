News

Is Nelson Mandela Bay water safe to drink?

Concerns raised after samples show supply contaminated by potentially harmful substances

Nomazima Nkosi Senior council reporter 23 November 2020

For at least a month, residents across large parts of Nelson Mandela Bay were forced to drink water that was unsafe and could cause chronic illnesses if consumed long-term.

According to a report, 119 out of 287 chemical samples analysed between July and August did not comply with the requirements of the South African National Standard for drinking water...

