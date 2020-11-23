Seema laments ‘bad day at the office’

Chippa United coach Lehlohonolo Seema says his troops simply had a bad day at the office in their 2-0 loss to Stellenbosch FC in the DStv Premiership on Saturday.

The defeat was the Chilli Boys’ second of the season in the league following their 1-0 loss to Kaizer Chiefs.

Chippa went into the game on the back of a fine 3-1 victory over Maritzburg United but failed to pick up from that good result after the two-week Fifa break.

But Seema said it was too early to start panicking and remained adamant his young team would still surprise many in the league this season.

“It’s a result that we did not expect but I could see from minute one today that we had a few guys that were very off,” Seema said.

“It’s a new team and these up-and-down performances will come.

“But that is not an excuse, we still applied ourselves and then there were some moments where we could have used the ball better.

“We got in behind them several times and you could see after the first goal they scored, they started sitting at the back and they were using every minute that they could.

“You could see it was a team that was just looking for a goal before closing up shop, and on the day they found us not at our best.

“We kept on going and chasing the game and then while chasing the game you obviously throw numbers forward. So, they got a break and we conceded the second one on the counterattack.

“After that I could see it was a battle to get back because we were not at our best on the day.

“It’s just that today we had players that were off, they had a bad day at the office”.

The former Bloemfontein Celtic mentor will now prepare his players for their home fixture against Tshakhuma Tsha Madzivhandila at the Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium on Sunday.

“It’s time for me to pick the boys up. TTM is coming and we are playing at home.

“We have to make sure that we grind the points because we have lost this one today which we were banking on.

“I always say if we cannot win it at least we have to come up with a point, but today we lost all three with two goals which I am a little bit disappointed about,” Seema said.

Stellies coach Steve Barker was a satisfied man.

“I am really pleased with the performance today,” he said.

“It was a solid all-rounder performance in terms of everything we are trying to achieve.

“In the first half we dominated and controlled the match and deservedly went in with a lead.”

