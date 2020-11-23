Huge car allowances while salary coffer is bare

ADM bosses take home R26k a month for vehicles while a bank loan is needed for wages

PREMIUM

Despite its dire financial woes, the Amathole district municipality continues to pay its senior officials massive car and cellphone allowances.



According to a document seen by the Daily Dispatch, vehicle allowances of up to R26,000 are paid to every general manager, with some lower ranking officials taking home vehicle allowances of more than R10,000 a month...

