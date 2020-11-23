Huge car allowances while salary coffer is bare
ADM bosses take home R26k a month for vehicles while a bank loan is needed for wages
Despite its dire financial woes, the Amathole district municipality continues to pay its senior officials massive car and cellphone allowances.
According to a document seen by the Daily Dispatch, vehicle allowances of up to R26,000 are paid to every general manager, with some lower ranking officials taking home vehicle allowances of more than R10,000 a month...
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.