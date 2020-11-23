Five arrested for murder of King Zwelithini's son during robbery

Four women and a man have been arrested in connection with the murder of Prince Lethukuthula Zulu two weeks ago.

Police are also investigating whether they drugged their victims before robbing them.

The 50-year-old, eldest son of King Goodwill Zwelithini, was found dead by security guards at his home in a Northwold, Johannesburg, residential complex on November 6.

Police spokesperson Brig Mathapelo Peters said at the weekend police had swooped on the suspects in Pretoria on Friday night. They are four women aged from 27 to 42, and a 32-year old man.

“During the arrest, one suspect was found in possession of different substances and these were seized for investigation into the possibility the deceased and his business partner were drugged before cash and other valuables were stolen from the residence.

“Several suspected stolen items were seized at the residences of the suspects.

“The investigation continues as police envisage to possibly uncover more evidence to build a solid case that can stand in court. The investigation might also assist in establishing whether the suspects might have committed previous similar crimes where victims were drugged and robbed.”

The suspects are facing charges of murder and theft. They are expected to appear in the Randburg magistrate’s court on Monday.

TimesLIVE