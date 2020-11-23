Covid caution thrown to the wind at Nelson Mandela Bay taverns

Unmasked patrons in overcrowded taverns, sharing drinks and not adhering to social distancing.



This, coupled with other complications, made for a disturbingly eventful evening at the weekend as metro police, SAPS and Eastern Cape Liquor Board officials raided taverns across parts of Nelson Mandela Bay in an effort to curb the spread of Covid-19...

