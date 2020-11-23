Bushiris' escape: From alleged ‘presidential help’ to more questions for ministers

Self-proclaimed prophet Shepherd Bushiri continues to be a talking point among politicians and government officials after a report by the Sunday Independent claimed he and wife Mary were smuggled out of SA in Malawian president Lazarus Chakwera's hired jet.

Chakwera arrived in SA earlier this month for a brief meeting with president Cyril Ramaphosa.

The report cited various officials from the security cluster, with some sources allegedly saying the Bushiris “were given diplomatic passports bearing decoy names” and were “applied with cosmetic facial changes”.

They were reportedly fetched from their Centurion home in a Malawian embassy vehicle while Chakwera wrapped up his meeting with President Cyril Ramaphosa.

City Press on Sunday also revealed that before escaping last week, the police discovered that the Bushiris had made at least 20,000 transactions from their business and personal accounts.