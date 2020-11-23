BOOK LAUNCH | Hear about racism in sport from the authors of 'Pitch Battles'

“There will be a black Springbok over my dead body,” said Dr Danie Craven, then president of the SA Rugby Board, in 1969.

The #BlackLivesMatter protests and campaigns for gender equality have highlighted how systemic racism and inequality have long been inextricably intertwined with sport. In 1970, for example, a campaign led by Peter Hain forced the unprecedented cancellation of the whites-only SA cricket tour of England.

Join The Herald and Nelson Mandela University’s Centre for the Advancement of Non-Racialism and Democracy on Wednesday December 2 at 5pm for a virtual launch of the book Pitch Battles: Sport, Racism and Resistance, authored by Hain and Andre Odendaal.

The book tells the story of their ultimately successful struggles against apartheid in sport, both in SA and internationally, and shines a light on modern inequalities in sport and society globally.

Facilitator Nodubele Phuza, University Sport SA netball secretary, will speak to Hain, Odendaal and Mark Fredericks, a photojournalism technician at Walter Sisulu University.

Win a copy of the book

Five lucky registered viewers can each stand a chance of winning a complimentary copy of the book. Simply register at the link below, then join the virtual launch event on December 2 and share your views and comments in the live chat room. Prizes are compliments of Jonathan Ball Publishers.